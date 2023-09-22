Obituary: Sullivan, Freda V.

Freda V. Sullivan, 99, of Parkersburg, WV died Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at Wyngate Assisted Living. She was born in Kanawha County, WV a daughter of the late William H. and Christy (Johnston) Griffith.

She is survived by a daughter Carol R. Orr (Dwight) of Parkersburg; son Larry W. Sullivan of Parkersburg; four grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and three sisters Ercle Lament of Grove City, OH, Alice Chapman of Summersville, WV, and Edith Hamner of Craigsville, WV.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Warren G. Sullivan, five sisters, two infant sisters, and eight brothers.

Visitation will be Friday 12-2 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with a graveside service immediately following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery officiated by Pastor Dan Stevens.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.