Pet Palooza on Saturday in Athens

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Athens County Humane Society and Friends of the Shelter Dogs will host the first Pet Palooza on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

The day will begin with a 5K Run/Walk (with your pet if you like), educational opportunities about pet care, humane issues, grooming, training and more.

You can meet adoptable cats,dogs, and other pets. There will be a classic car cruise-in, live music, food trucks, vendors and more.

It is from 10 in the morning until 3 in the afternoon on Sat., Sept. 23. It’s at the Athens County Fairgrounds.

More information: https://www.athenshumane.org/events

https://www.fosdathens.com/events

