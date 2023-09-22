Pet Palooza on Saturday in Athens

Paws on!
Paws on!(kptv)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Athens County Humane Society and Friends of the Shelter Dogs will host the first Pet Palooza on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

The day will begin with a 5K Run/Walk (with your pet if you like), educational opportunities about pet care, humane issues, grooming, training and more.

You can meet adoptable cats,dogs, and other pets. There will be a classic car cruise-in, live music, food trucks, vendors and more.

It is from 10 in the morning until 3 in the afternoon on Sat., Sept. 23. It’s at the Athens County Fairgrounds.

More information: https://www.athenshumane.org/events

https://www.fosdathens.com/events

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Film about local football to be produced in Pleasants County
Film about local football to be produced in Pleasants County
Victor Jones, Jr.
Coolville man arrested for environmental crimes
Christopher Cowdery has multiple active arrest warrants.
Body found in Ohio River identified as wanted man
Dana Paul Starcher
Obituary: Starcher, Dana Paul
Georgia Pearl Reynolds Dye
Obituary: Dye, Georgia Pearl Reynolds

Latest News

Fatal crash in Hocking County
There were 21 leans on the former OVU property.
WVU-P is one step closer to finalizing deal for former Ohio Valley University property
Work began in the fall of 2022 and work was expected to be completed by Spring of 2023.
Rehabilitation work continues for Hills Covered Bridge
A "Naloxbox" Naloxone drug overdose reversal kit installed in an Ohio rest area.
Naloxone kits installed at MOV rest areas