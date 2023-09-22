Rehabilitation work continues for Hills Covered Bridge

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio Department of Transportation oversees the Hills Covered Bridge rehabilitation.

The estimated cost of the work is $800,000.

Work began in the fall of 2022 and work was expected to be completed by Spring of 2023.

A worker on site said they estimate another month before the work is complete.

He said they are waiting on materials for the roof of the 19th century covered bridge.

ODOT was unable to be reached for comment.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.