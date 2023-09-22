WVU-P is one step closer to finalizing deal for former Ohio Valley University property

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Earlier this year, WVU-P filed an asset purchase agreement for the approximately 255 acre property for $4.6 million.

There were 21 leans on the former OVU property, which contributed to the delay in court appearances.

WVU-P president Dr. Torie Jackson said a bankruptcy court hearing was held earlier this week with no objections and today a receivership piece was in the estate court with no objections.

“Right now, we have a thirty-day appeal period that we have to wait for that to expire and then we can do a closing on the asset purchase agreement and that means we actually take ownership of the buildings officially. At that point in time, we have lots of people interested in the structures we are not going to keep and there’s lots of good resources we can use in the community in that regard. And then we are going to begin working on the large admin building to build a WVUP Technology Center.”

Jackson said this is an exciting time for the university.

“With this technology center, we are also going to have a minimum of 25 business incubators that will exist inside of it, so to be able to draw those technology companies to the Mid-Ohio Valley is exciting for our future growth.”

Jackson said this will not only give students the chance to learn tech in the area, but to also bring in more tech opportunities to the Mid-Ohio Valley.

