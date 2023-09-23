Blithe Spirit hits the stage

Mid-Ohio Valley Players Inc. puts on performance of Blithe Spirit.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Mid-Ohio Valley Players Incorporated is putting on multiple performances of Blithe Spirit this weekend.

The play starts with a writer looking for inspiration for his new book. He invites a medium over in hopes that she kickstarts some ideas but the seance doesn’t go over as planned. She ends up accidentally summoning the ghost of his dead wife.

Director Nicholas Rake described the play’s vibe, saying, “My background is in audio-engineering so I’ve tried to take some of the sound and make it a little more on the creepy side. We have a couple of the effects that kind of favor creepy so I just wanted this nice blend of comedy and a little bit of horror along with it.”

There will be performance on Saturday at 7:30pm and on Sunday at 3pm.

Tickets are available at midohiovalleyplayers.com.

