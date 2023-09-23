Meet Tye! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Tye! This week’s Pet of the Week!

Tye is a 9 month-old mixed breed from the Pleasants County Humane Society who is very affectionate.

He does well and loves people, dogs, and cats.

Tye is a puppy that is full of energy and loves to play, who is also good on a leash.

He does tend to get excited and jump, so a family with slightly larger children (around seven years old) would be most suitable around him.

If you’d like to adopt Tye, you can click here.

For more information about the Pleasants County Humane Society, you can head over to their website: https://www.pleasantscountyhumanesociety.org/

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.