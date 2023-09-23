Meet Tye! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Tye joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society.
Tye joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society.
Tye joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society.(L.V. Hissem)
By L.V. Hissem
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Tye! This week’s Pet of the Week!

Tye is a 9 month-old mixed breed from the Pleasants County Humane Society who is very affectionate.

He does well and loves people, dogs, and cats.

Tye is a puppy that is full of energy and loves to play, who is also good on a leash.

He does tend to get excited and jump, so a family with slightly larger children (around seven years old) would be most suitable around him.

If you’d like to adopt Tye, you can click here.

For more information about the Pleasants County Humane Society, you can head over to their website: https://www.pleasantscountyhumanesociety.org/

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vacant building on Murdoch Avenue and 29th Street is damaged after a pickup truck went...
Pickup truck crashes into old furniture store on Murdoch Avenue
Fatal crash in Hocking County
Firetruck involved in two-vehicle crash; lanes closed
Deadly crash sends 3 firefighters to the hospital
The City of Marietta is sending out a lead line survey to some residents.
The City of Marietta is asking for the public’s help with lead line data
The carnival is in Parkersburg until Sunday.
Gambill Amusements comes to Parkersburg to put on carnival

Latest News

Auto is a two-year-old shepherd mix that came to HSOP as a stray
Meet Auto! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
Auto is a two-year-old shepherd mix from HSOP
Meet Auto! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
Zara is a three-year-old pit bull mix at the Pleasants County Humane Society.
Meet Zara! WTAP’s Pet of the week!
Coco is a two-year-old Australian Shepherd mix at the Humane Society of Parkersburg.
Meet Coco! WTAP’s Pet of the week!