One Person Killed In Crash on Murdoch Avenue Firday Night

Pickup truck crashes into old furniture store on Murdoch Avenue
By Andrew Noll, Phyllis Smith and L.V. Hissem
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: 9/23/23 5:24 p.m.

One fatality has been confirmed with the other party sustaining injuries as a possible result of the crash according to Parkersburg Police Department . The crash is still under investigation.

Original Story:

Police say a pickup truck and a motorcycle got into a wreck near the old Simply Amish furniture store on Murdoch Avenue and 29th Street in Parkersburg.

The pickup truck then crashed into the vacant building. The front was glass, and the building partially collapsed.

The Parkersburg Police Department, the Parkersburg Fire Department and WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center responded.

Two people were taken to the hospital. WTAP is working to learn their condition.

