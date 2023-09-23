Pickup truck crashes into old furniture store on Murdoch Avenue

A vacant building on Murdoch Avenue and 29th Street is damaged after a pickup truck went...
By Andrew Noll and Phyllis Smith
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Police say a pickup truck and a motorcycle got into a wreck near the old Simply Amish furniture store on Murdoch Avenue and 29th Street in Parkersburg.

The pickup truck then crashed into the vacant building. The front was glass, and the building partially collapsed.

The Parkersburg Police Department, the Parkersburg Fire Department and WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center responded.

Two people were taken to the hospital. WTAP is working to learn their condition.

