Antique engines celebrated at Volcano Days festival

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 33rd annual Volcano Days Festival and Antique Engine Show is underway in Elizabeth.

Volcano Days features antique engine displays, history lessons, and craft vendors.

The festival celebrates Volcano, a thriving oil boomtown that burned down in 1879 and was never rebuilt.

There is wood cutting, blacksmithing, and many machines honoring industry of times passed.

Dalton Kennon and his family are regulars at the event.

“We’ve been coming to Volcano Days for 15 years now,” he said. “We come down and saw as a demonstration. We’ve been doing it since 1994. The kids love it they like playing in the sawdust. Most people think its amazing what that machine can do.”

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sep. 24th.

Admission is free and parking is by donation.

