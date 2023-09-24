Antique engines celebrated at Volcano Days festival

The festival celebrates Volcano, a thriving oil boomtown that burned down in 1879 and was never rebuilt.
Admission is free and parking is by donation.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 33rd annual Volcano Days Festival and Antique Engine Show is underway in Elizabeth.

Volcano Days features antique engine displays, history lessons, and craft vendors.

The festival celebrates Volcano, a thriving oil boomtown that burned down in 1879 and was never rebuilt.

There is wood cutting, blacksmithing, and many machines honoring industry of times passed.

Dalton Kennon and his family are regulars at the event.

“We’ve been coming to Volcano Days for 15 years now,” he said. “We come down and saw as a demonstration. We’ve been doing it since 1994. The kids love it they like playing in the sawdust. Most people think its amazing what that machine can do.”

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sep. 24th.

Admission is free and parking is by donation.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vacant building on Murdoch Avenue and 29th Street is damaged after a pickup truck went...
One Person Killed In Crash on Murdoch Avenue Friday Night
Fatal crash in Hocking County
Firetruck involved in two-vehicle crash; lanes closed
Deadly crash sends 3 firefighters to the hospital
The City of Marietta is sending out a lead line survey to some residents.
The City of Marietta is asking for the public’s help with lead line data
The Band-O-Rama is the oldest running marching band competition in the State of Ohio.
62nd Annual Band-O-Rama returns on Saturday, Sept. 30 to Don Drumm Stadium!

Latest News

Activities and concessions were provided.
Inaugural Big Truck Day at Southwood Park
Tye joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society.
Meet Tye! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
Dr. HG Young III, PhD. is the most tenured professor at West Virginia University Parkersburg,...
This Is Home: Dr. HG Young III, PhD.
A vacant building on Murdoch Avenue and 29th Street is damaged after a pickup truck went...
One Person Killed In Crash on Murdoch Avenue Friday Night