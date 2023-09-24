Inaugural Big Truck Day at Southwood Park

The free event featured fire trucks, excavators and everything in between.
Big Truck Day
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Parkersburg introduces Big Truck Day to Southwood Park.

The free event featured fire trucks, excavators and everything in between.

Activities and concessions were provided.

Ryan Barber, city development director, said the event is a great way to give back to the community.

“Big truck day is just that. Seeing all of the smiling faces on kids getting into the equipment. Whether it’s a firetruck, a trash truck or a skid steer, seeing those smiling faces makes this event all worth it. I also think its really neat to be able to connect all of our wonderful operators and how they are operating the specific equipment that they have.”

Barber hopes to explore similar events in the future.

