St. Marys High School hosts auditions for upcoming film

Former Chicago Bears Quarterback Jim McMahon and actor Dean Cain are set to feature in prominent roles in the film.
St. Marys auditions
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - St. Marys High School hosted auditions for an upcoming film spotlighting football in Pleasants County.

“Faith, Family, and Football,” produced by JC Films, is set to start production in and around Saint Marys in October.

The production studio held open auditions today for members of the public.

The film will be based on high school football in Pleasants County over the decades.

Actor Eddie McClintock says this is a great opportunity for the community.

“How cool is it to be able to come down and audition for a feature film. For young actors who have never really had much experience it’s a great experience to come into the room and under the pressure of a real audition. I think its great all the way around.”

