3 teens dead, 1 victim injured in South Carolina shooting, officials say

Deputies said the victims who died were between the ages of 16 and 17.
Deputies said the victims who died were between the ages of 16 and 17.(Nick Neville)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina said three teenagers died in a shooting Sunday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were dispatched after 2 p.m. to a shooting call at the 200 block of Saddletrail Road, where they found four people with gunshot wounds.

Deputies said the victims were taken to a hospital, where three of them between the ages of 16 and 17 died.

The fourth victim sustained a gunshot wound to the lower body and has been released, deputies said. It is not known whether the victim was a minor.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vacant building on Murdoch Avenue and 29th Street is damaged after a pickup truck went...
One Person Killed In Crash on Murdoch Avenue Friday Night
Fatal crash in Hocking County
Mid-Ohio Valley Players Inc. puts on performance of Blithe Spirit.
Blithe Spirit hits the stage
Football Scores from September 22
2023 Football Frenzy Week 6 Recap
The Band-O-Rama is the oldest running marching band competition in the State of Ohio.
62nd Annual Band-O-Rama returns on Saturday, Sept. 30 to Don Drumm Stadium!

Latest News

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Taylor Swift spotted at Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce dating rumors
The new trustees are Joshua Campbell, Renee Caslow, DO, Melissa Montgomery, and Joseph...
Memorial Health Foundation Announces Appointment of Four New Trustees
Anaheim Ducks left wing Nicolas Kerdiles stands on the ice during the second period of an NHL...
Former NHL player Nicolas Kerdiles dies at 29 after motorcycle crash in Nashville
President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York,...
The Biden administration is poised to allow Israeli citizens to travel to the US without a US visa