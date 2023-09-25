Angel’s Harbor recovery facility to open in Belpre Sept. 29

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Vincent, Ohio-based Angel’s Harbor opens its Belpre branch this Friday.

Workers are putting the final touches on the facility this week.

The 32-bed women’s facility will offer ample living space and a faith-based residential recovery program, according to CEO and founder Tim Craft.

The Belpre facility is twice the size of the original Angel’s Harbor in Vincent. Craft says he and the staff are ready to take on more patients.

“We try to, again, even for our staff, to build that support system to where they can come and talk to us, and, you know, be open when they’re struggling,” Craft said. “We want an open-door policy. We also want a culture where our staff don’t work out of fear, they work out of passion.”

Public concerns about recovery facilities in the area spurred the Belpre City Council to consider a moratorium on the establishment of addiction centers and sober living homes earlier this year.

Craft said he doesn’t want the facility to contribute to the stigma surrounding people who struggle with addition and rehab facilities. “Our policy is, we don’t let people just walk down the street,” he said. “If they decide to leave, we’ll take them, help them get, either back home or at least to the bus station. We don’t just allow them to become a homeless person. We haven’t had that happen not with one person so far.”

Craft said he wants his facility and its clients to help the public develop a more positive perspective on recovery. “That standard of what people think of when they think of treatment -- we want them to know it’s not a scary thing,” Craft said. “These girls are not hardened criminals. They’re just people who’re going through a struggle. And once they get on the other side of it, many of them now are working in this community.”

Craft says that their facility in Vincent has a 76% sobriety rate for 45 graduates so far.

Craft says part of their success comes down to the fact that they offer robust transitional support to help people find jobs and get their lives together after they graduate the residential program.

An open house will be held on Sept. 26 at the facility at 2515 Washington Blvd. Craft said members of the public will be able to ask questions and learn more about the facility.

