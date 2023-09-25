Declining payment of fire fee threatens volunteer departments’ budgets

A fire fee charged to property owners and businesses helps fund the ten volunteer fire departments across Wood County. But many of this year’s fees have gone unpaid.
A fire fee charged to property owners and businesses helps fund the volunteer fire departments across Wood County. Many of this year’s fees have gone unpaid.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire fee charged to property owners and businesses helps fund the ten volunteer fire departments across Wood County. But many of this year’s fees have gone unpaid.

The fire fee has been in place since 2017. It charges a fee of a few cents per square foot of property for homeowners and business owners.

The Wood County Commission collects the fee and distributes it among the volunteer fire departments. The fire departments use the funds to pay for things like equipment, training, and vehicle maintenance.

In the first year of the fee, about 96% of people who received bills paid them. This year, that number is down to 74%.

Williamstown Fire Department Captain and Wood County Fire Board Vice President Mike Voshel said the unpaid fees are a big deal.

“Some of the fire departments use every bit of the fire fee just to pay their utility bills every month,” Voshel said. “So, you know, the decline in the payment -- I mean, the less resources we’re going to be able to have, the less resources we’re going to be able to purchase new equipment. So, it’s very detrimental if it’s not paid.”

Voshel said many of the largest unpaid fire fee bills are owed by businesses in the area. Voshel said at the top of the list is the Grand Central mall, which owes thousands of dollars.

Voshel said the second round of bills for the fee this year will be sent out in the coming weeks. People who owe the fee can also pay online at the county commission’s website.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vacant building on Murdoch Avenue and 29th Street is damaged after a pickup truck went...
One Person Killed In Crash on Murdoch Avenue Friday Night
The film will be based on high school football in Pleasants County over the decades.
St. Marys High School hosts auditions for upcoming film
Activities and concessions were provided.
Inaugural Big Truck Day at Southwood Park
Mid-Ohio Valley Players Inc. puts on performance of Blithe Spirit.
Blithe Spirit hits the stage
Fatal crash in Hocking County

Latest News

A fire fee charged to property owners and businesses helps fund the volunteer fire departments...
Declining payment of fire fee threatens volunteer departments’ budgets
The trial for a Marietta man charged with murder is set to begin this week.
Jury selection for Hernandez Diaz murder trial begins
Local man gets inducted into the WVU sports Hall of Fame
Local man gets inducted into the WVU sports Hall of Fame
Jury selection for Hernandez Diaz murder trial begins
Jury selection for Hernandez Diaz murder trial begins