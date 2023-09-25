Disability History Essay Contest Returns for High School Seniors

The contest offers high school seniors the opportunity to learn about disability issues in their community and showcase their writing skills.
The contest offers high school seniors the opportunity to learn about disability issues in their community and showcase their writing skills.
By L.V Hissem
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Disability History Essay Contest is returning for high schools to enter.

The WV Disability History Essay Contest is open to all high school seniors. The contest is designed to reinforce Disability History in Week West Virginia. The contest offers high school students the opportunity to learn about disability issues in their community and showcase their writing skills.

There are six districts with a possible first and second place in each district, plus a state winner. In addition to an award certificate, authors of winning essays will receive an engraved personalized key chain and a check. The state winner will receive $3,250. District first place winners will receive $1,750 with district second place winners receiving $1,000.

The Disability History Essay Contest is a collaborative effort between the West Virginia Division of Rehabilitation Services (WVDRS), West Virginia Statewide Independent Living Council (WVSILC), and State Rehabilitation Council (SRC), with cooperation from the West Virginia Department of Education.

For more information, go to www.wvsilc.org.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vacant building on Murdoch Avenue and 29th Street is damaged after a pickup truck went...
One Person Killed In Crash on Murdoch Avenue Friday Night
Fatal crash in Hocking County
Mid-Ohio Valley Players Inc. puts on performance of Blithe Spirit.
Blithe Spirit hits the stage
Football Scores from September 22
2023 Football Frenzy Week 6 Recap
The Band-O-Rama is the oldest running marching band competition in the State of Ohio.
62nd Annual Band-O-Rama returns on Saturday, Sept. 30 to Don Drumm Stadium!

Latest News

The family-friendly event will be returning for the fifth time this Saturday.
Parkersburg Pop Con Returning For Its Fifth Event
The new trustees are Joshua Campbell, Renee Caslow, DO, Melissa Montgomery, and Joseph...
Memorial Health Foundation Announces Appointment of Four New Trustees
Second annual Harvest the Vision Fest brings live music and community conversation to Parkersburg
Second annual Harvest the Vision Fest brings live music and community conversation to Parkersburg
Vienna’s Wayside United Methodist Church celebrates 100 years
Vienna’s Wayside United Methodist Church celebrates 100 years