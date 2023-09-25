Jury selection for Hernandez Diaz murder trial begins

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The trial for a Marietta man charged with murder is set to begin this week.

Oscar Hernandez Diaz faces a murder charge for allegedly stabbing Abraham Olvera with a samurai sword in May of 2022.

Jury selection began Monday in the Washington County Common Please Court before Judge Mark Kerenyi. Interpreters for the trial were sworn in because Hernandez Diaz is not fluent in English.

A large number of potential jurors were called due to the severity of the charge and because the trial is anticipated to last up to three weeks.

Over 80 potential jurors were called today and an additional 80 will be called on Tuesday.

Oscar Hernandez Diaz’s brother Isaac already pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault this February for his involvement in the incident.

WTAP will have more coverage of the trial as it proceeds over the coming days and weeks.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.