Local man gets inducted into the WVU sports Hall of Fame

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Trevor Gathman was recently inducted into the West Virginia University sports Hall of Fame.

Gathman was a two time national champion and a 7x All- American in rifle from 1993-1996.

Starting out in his career Gathman says he would have never predicted he would be where he is today.

“Heck my first team match I shot, and I ended up 5th. From there I kept pushing to climb the ladder and go where I needed to be,” he said.

But now he is in the same Hall of Fame as popular WVU athletes such as Tavon Austin, Bruce Irvin and Cathy Parson.

Just because he is there now doesn’t mean he will stop fighting for rifle the way he has in the past.

“It doesn’t stop here. We’ll be helping to push and helping them be more successful with fundraising and now obviously NIL we can pay them a little bit and get a little bit more scholarships out there,” Gathman said.

