Local man gets inducted into the WVU sports Hall of Fame

Local man gets inducted into the WVU sports Hall of Fame
Local man gets inducted into the WVU sports Hall of Fame(WTAP)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Trevor Gathman was recently inducted into the West Virginia University sports Hall of Fame.

Gathman was a two time national champion and a 7x All- American in rifle from 1993-1996.

Starting out in his career Gathman says he would have never predicted he would be where he is today.

“Heck my first team match I shot, and I ended up 5th. From there I kept pushing to climb the ladder and go where I needed to be,” he said.

But now he is in the same Hall of Fame as popular WVU athletes such as Tavon Austin, Bruce Irvin and Cathy Parson.

Just because he is there now doesn’t mean he will stop fighting for rifle the way he has in the past.

“It doesn’t stop here. We’ll be helping to push and helping them be more successful with fundraising and now obviously NIL we can pay them a little bit and get a little bit more scholarships out there,” Gathman said.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vacant building on Murdoch Avenue and 29th Street is damaged after a pickup truck went...
One Person Killed In Crash on Murdoch Avenue Friday Night
The film will be based on high school football in Pleasants County over the decades.
St. Marys High School hosts auditions for upcoming film
Activities and concessions were provided.
Inaugural Big Truck Day at Southwood Park
Mid-Ohio Valley Players Inc. puts on performance of Blithe Spirit.
Blithe Spirit hits the stage
Fatal crash in Hocking County

Latest News

A fire fee charged to property owners and businesses helps fund the volunteer fire departments...
Declining payment of fire fee threatens volunteer departments’ budgets
The trial for a Marietta man charged with murder is set to begin this week.
Jury selection for Hernandez Diaz murder trial begins
Declining payment of fire fee threatens volunteer departments’ budgets
Declining payment of fire fee threatens volunteer departments’ budgets
Jury selection for Hernandez Diaz murder trial begins
Jury selection for Hernandez Diaz murder trial begins