Memorial Health Foundation Announces Appointment of Four New Trustees

The new trustees are Joshua Campbell, Renee Caslow, DO, Melissa Montgomery, and Joseph Zacharias, MD
The new trustees are Joshua Campbell, Renee Caslow, DO, Melissa Montgomery, and Joseph Zacharias, MD
By L.V. Hissem
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Memorial Health Foundation is announcing the appointment of four individuals to its Board of Trustees.

The new trustees are Joshua Campbell, Renee Caslow, DO, Melissa Montgomery, and Joseph Zacharias, MD

They bring their experience and commitment to the foundation and it’s mission to enhance the health and well-being of our community.

Donn Schafer, Chairman of Memorial Health Foundation’s Board of Trustee’s, expressed his enthusiasm for the new appointments, saying, “We are thrilled to welcome Joshua, Dr. Caslow, Melissa, and Dr. Zacharias to the Memorial Health Foundation family. Each of them brings unique skills and experiences that will undoubtedly strengthen our ability to serve our community. Their dedication to our mission is inspiring, and we are confident that their contributions will make a profound impact.”

Joshua, Dr. Caslow, Melissa, and Dr. Zacharias have joined twelve other trustees currently serving Memorial Health Foundation. Current trustees include Usha Vasan, MD, Dan Breece, DO, Coleen Cook, JD, Nicole Coil, JD, Amy Elliott, Ph.D., David Haas, Donn Schafer, Shannon Stevens-McLain, DDS, Shawn Taylor, Rocky Peck, and Susan Strauss.

Those who would like to learn more about the mission of Memorial Health Foundation are encouraged to visit their website at mhsystem.org/Foundation or contact their office directly at (740) 374-4913.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vacant building on Murdoch Avenue and 29th Street is damaged after a pickup truck went...
One Person Killed In Crash on Murdoch Avenue Friday Night
Fatal crash in Hocking County
Mid-Ohio Valley Players Inc. puts on performance of Blithe Spirit.
Blithe Spirit hits the stage
Football Scores from September 22
2023 Football Frenzy Week 6 Recap
The Band-O-Rama is the oldest running marching band competition in the State of Ohio.
62nd Annual Band-O-Rama returns on Saturday, Sept. 30 to Don Drumm Stadium!

Latest News

Second annual Harvest the Vision Fest brings live music and community conversation to Parkersburg
Second annual Harvest the Vision Fest brings live music and community conversation to Parkersburg
Vienna’s Wayside United Methodist Church celebrates 100 years
Vienna’s Wayside United Methodist Church celebrates 100 years
The film will be based on high school football in Pleasants County over the decades.
St. Marys High School hosts auditions for upcoming film
Admission is free and parking is by donation.
Antique engines celebrated at Volcano Days festival