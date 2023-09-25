Memorial Health Foundation Announces Appointment of Four New Trustees

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Memorial Health Foundation is announcing the appointment of four individuals to its Board of Trustees.

The new trustees are Joshua Campbell, Renee Caslow, DO, Melissa Montgomery, and Joseph Zacharias, MD

They bring their experience and commitment to the foundation and it’s mission to enhance the health and well-being of our community.

Donn Schafer, Chairman of Memorial Health Foundation’s Board of Trustee’s, expressed his enthusiasm for the new appointments, saying, “We are thrilled to welcome Joshua, Dr. Caslow, Melissa, and Dr. Zacharias to the Memorial Health Foundation family. Each of them brings unique skills and experiences that will undoubtedly strengthen our ability to serve our community. Their dedication to our mission is inspiring, and we are confident that their contributions will make a profound impact.”

Joshua, Dr. Caslow, Melissa, and Dr. Zacharias have joined twelve other trustees currently serving Memorial Health Foundation. Current trustees include Usha Vasan, MD, Dan Breece, DO, Coleen Cook, JD, Nicole Coil, JD, Amy Elliott, Ph.D., David Haas, Donn Schafer, Shannon Stevens-McLain, DDS, Shawn Taylor, Rocky Peck, and Susan Strauss.

Those who would like to learn more about the mission of Memorial Health Foundation are encouraged to visit their website at mhsystem.org/Foundation or contact their office directly at (740) 374-4913.

