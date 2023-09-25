National Day of Giving: Local Women’s Clubs participating in national day of service

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Food insecurity is a problem faced by many people all over the world and even right here in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The local woman’s clubs are having their National Day of Service Food Drive.

The National Day of Service is a day where the General Federation of Women’s Club across all 48 states volunteer to help fight food insecurities and hunger within the community, according to Shawna Cozzens from the Belpre Woman’s Club.

Kathleen Roedersheimer from the Parkersburg Woman’s Club explained that the food drive will be benefiting local food banks:

Belpre Area Ministries: Belpre Woman’s Club, Christ United Methodist Church, United Way Alliance Food Pantry, Parkersburg Woman’s Club, Grace of God Food Pantry: South Parkersburg Woman’s Club.

The food drive will be 10:00am- 2:00pm on Saturday, September 30th, 2023 at the following locations:

Parkersburg Woman’s Club House, (323 9th St Parkersburg, WV)

National Guard Armory on Blizzard Drive

Elizabeth Woman’s Club House(Elizabeth, WV)

231 Walnut St (Ravenswood, WV)

Harrisville Shop and Save (Harrisville, WV)

Belpre Area Ministries (Belpre, OH)

If you want to get more involved in volunteering with your local General Federation of Women’s Club please reach out to your local club for more information. There are clubs in Wood, Wirt, Ritchie, Jackson in West Virginia and Washington in Ohio

Parkersburg Women’s Club Facebook page is here.

