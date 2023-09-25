One person injured in Ritchie County school bus crash

(PxHere)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) – One person was hospitalized after a Ritchie County school bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash.

There were students on the bus, but none of them were injured, according to Ritchie County Schools Superintendent April Haught.

The bus was stopped with its stop sign out when a car driving behind the bus failed to stop, crashed into the back of the bus, and went under the bus all the way up to the windshield, according to the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office.

One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Ritchie County 911 center.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. The vehicles crashed on Route 31 near Harrisville.

The Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.

