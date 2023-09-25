One seriously injured in crash near Pleasants Power

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) – One person was seriously injured after a crash in Pleasants County.

According to an official with the Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office, a bottle truck crashed on the 6000 block of South Pleasants Highway near the Pleasants Power Station. The truck crashed around 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

The driver of the truck was trapped in the vehicle but was quickly freed by law enforcement and taken to Camden Clark Medical Center.

The cause of the crash has not been determined at this time.

The Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office, St. Marys Police Department, Public Service Commission Department of Transportation, West Virginia State Police, Belmont Volunteer Fire Department, St. Marys Volunteer Fire Department, Waverly Volunteer Fire Department, and TC Repair & Towing responded to the crash.

