Parkersburg Pop Con Returning For Its Fifth Event

The family-friendly event will be returning for the fifth time this Saturday.
By L.V. Hissem
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Pop Con will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The convention is hosted by West Virginia University Parkersburg.

The event this year will include a cosplay contest with separate judging for children and adults along with a pop culture related trivia contest. A variety of 50 vendors will be supported by the event, including different kinds of collectors and artists. Ricky’s Café, WVU-P’s restaurant, will eb open and serving media-themed food items.

General Admission tickets for the convention are $5.

Students who present a valid WVU-P Student ID will lower the ticket cost to $3.

Veterans can enter the event for free with a valid Military ID.

For more information, visit parkersburgpop.com or contact popcon@wvup.edu or call 304-424-8280.

