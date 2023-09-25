Pleasants County woman pleads guilty to child abuse

Mary A. Bookman pleaded guilty to two counts of felony child abuse resulting in injury and two...
Mary A. Bookman pleaded guilty to two counts of felony child abuse resulting in injury and two counts of felony battery of a disabled child.(North Central Regional Jail)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) – A woman from Pleasants County pleaded guilty to four charges involving children.

Mary A. Bookman pleaded guilty to two counts of felony child abuse resulting in injury and two counts of felony battery of a disabled child.

Bookman was originally charged with two counts of malicious wounding along with the four charges listed above.

The charges stem from two separate incidents that occurred on Aug. 22, 2023. The incidents involved the same child, according to the Pleasants County Prosecutor’s Office. Bookman was in a position of trust according to the charges.

According to the court documents, among the injuries, Bookman bit the face of the child leaving a mark for eight days.

Bookman pleaded guilty to the four felony charges on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

She is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on an $80,000 cash bond.

Bookman is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 11, 2023. She faces up to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vacant building on Murdoch Avenue and 29th Street is damaged after a pickup truck went...
One Person Killed In Crash on Murdoch Avenue Friday Night
The film will be based on high school football in Pleasants County over the decades.
St. Marys High School hosts auditions for upcoming film
Activities and concessions were provided.
Inaugural Big Truck Day at Southwood Park
Mid-Ohio Valley Players Inc. puts on performance of Blithe Spirit.
Blithe Spirit hits the stage
Fatal crash in Hocking County

Latest News

One seriously injured in crash near Pleasants Power
One person injured in Ritchie County school bus crash
Stacy Houser was in the studio for another Movement Monday!
Getting Motivated with Movement Monday! This week focuses on hips!
Area women's clubs are helping collect food for the General Federation of Womens Club National...
Woman's Clubs of the MOV Give Back with a Food Drive