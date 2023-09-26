57-year-old man killed after car rear-ends tractor, police say

FILE - A man riding a tractor in Louisiana was killed when he was rear-ended by a car,...
FILE - A man riding a tractor in Louisiana was killed when he was rear-ended by a car, according to police.(Bob Adams / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WAFB Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLDEN, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A man in Louisiana was killed in a crash involving a farm tractor on Sunday, according to officials.

Troopers with the Louisiana State Police said the crash happened before 8 p.m. in Livingston Parish.

Authorities said the man who died was 57-year-old Tracy Gauthier.

At the time of the crash, Gauthier was headed north on LA 441 on a tractor, police said. A Chevrolet Malibu was traveling behind the tractor when it crashed into it from behind.

Gauthier was not restrained and was thrown from the tractor. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Malibu was wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened. The driver was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, troopers said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One seriously injured in crash near Pleasants Power
A vacant building on Murdoch Avenue and 29th Street is damaged after a pickup truck went...
One Person Killed In Crash on Murdoch Avenue Friday Night
Mary A. Bookman pleaded guilty to two counts of felony child abuse resulting in injury and two...
Pleasants County woman pleads guilty to child abuse
New drug unit makes four arrests.
New local drug unit makes four arrests
Cars wreck on Blennerhassett Heights Road.
Head-on collision blocks off section of road

Latest News

Major Rosemarie Hughes from the Marietta Salvation Army joined Alexa in the studio
Marietta Salvation Army to Open Angel Tree Applications
Community Bank and United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley team up to shred confidential...
Community Bank Teams Up with United Way for Community Shred Day
President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, in Van Buren...
Biden tells striking auto workers to ‘stick with it’ in a historic visit to Michigan picket line
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at the Presidio Tunnel Tops before the signing of a new...
California governor signs law raising taxes on guns and ammunition to pay for school safety
Leanne Sturm from Parkersburg Catholic Elementary won the first Golden Apple of the 2023-2024...
Leanne Sturm of Parkersburg Catholic Elementary gets September 2023 Jan Dils Golden Apple Award