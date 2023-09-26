Belpre City Council adopts legislation about panhandling and police recruitment

Belpre City Council meets.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre City Council officially adopted legislation that will expand the age range of applicants the police department can hire. It will raise the maximum age from 40 to 50. Police Chief Michael Stump previously explained that this aims to help police recruitment, opening up the hiring pool to retiring officers.

For more context on this piece of legislation and Belpre police’s challenges with hiring, click the link below.

Belpre City Council votes on legislation aiming to help police recruitment (wtap.com)

Also at city council, members adopted legislation that will give police enforcement measures to deal with aggressive panhandlers. Stump previously explained that the legislation was brought on by aggressive panhandling incidents in our area.

A disclaimer that this ordinance is not a ban on panhandling.

For more details on this piece of legislation, click the link below.

Belpre City Council looks at legislation addressing aggressive panhandling (wtap.com)

