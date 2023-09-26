Community Bank and United Way partner for Shred Day and winter clothes donation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As we approach colder weather, more people will be in need of warm clothes.

Community Bank of Parkersburg is partnering with the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley to provide just that, while helping people safely dispose of unneeded confidential documents.

The two will be holding a community shred day.

Bring your documents to be shredded to the Downtown Parkersburg location at 631 Juliana St. between 9am and 1pm on Saturday, September 30th.

You can bring your donations of knit hats, gloves and socks on shred day or to one of the Parkersburg and Vienna locations through Friday, September 29, 2023.

Susan Barber, the President and CEO of the Community Bank of Parkersburg explained that this day helps fight fraud and other crimes.

“We know the destruction of confidential documents containing personal identifiable information is important in the fight against identity theft, fraud and scams. This is one of the ways we can help people living in and around the Parkersburg community keep their information from getting into the wrong hands.”

This will be the 3rd community shred day since 2019.

Barger said Community Bank knew partnering with the United Way was a perfect match.

“We live in a very giving community and we’ve seen that generosity with the last two community shred days where people have donated non-perishable food items and personal hygiene items. With our focus this year being on donations of knit hats, gloves and socks we knew United Way Alliance of the MOV was the perfect pairing. They have the resources with their partner agencies to get these items into the hands of those who need them most before cold weather is here.”

Stacy Decicco, the Executive Director of the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley said it means a lot to her to be part of this and help the community.

“It’s what United Way is doing every day. With the confidence that someone like Community Bank places with us and and says, ‘we know that you’ll be able to distribute these items, you’ll get them where the greatest need is,’ that means everything to us. It’s what we do every day and we couldn’t do without partners like Community Bank.”

