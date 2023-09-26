Head-on collision blocks off section of road

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A section of Blennerhassett Heights Road was blocked off early Monday evening due to a head-on collision.

According to officials, injuries were minor. One person was transported to the hospital out of precaution.

Officials said one driver veered off the road and lost control when correcting their course. That’s when they crashed into a car going the opposite way.

A law enforcement official on the scene told WTAP that it looked like the rain is what caused the car to lose control.

Officials were called to the scene around 6:30pm.

Blennerhassett Fire Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Saint Joseph’s Ambulance Services, and WVU Medicine Camden Clark ambulance were all on scene.

