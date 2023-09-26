JPMorgan settles claims that it enabled Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking acts for $75 million

Jeffrey Epstein
The late Jeffrey Epstein is shown in a file photo.(Palm Beach Sheriffs Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay $75 million to the U.S. Virgin Islands to settle claims that the bank enabled the sex trafficking acts committed by financier Jeffrey Epstein.

JPMorgan said Tuesday that $55 million of the settlement will go toward local charities and assistance for victims. Another $20 million will go toward legal fees.

The Virgin Islands, where Epstein had an estate, sued JPMorgan last year, saying its investigation has revealed that the financial services giant enabled Epstein’s recruiters to pay victims and was “indispensable to the operation and concealment of the Epstein trafficking enterprise.”

Epstein died by suicide in a federal jail in 2019.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One seriously injured in crash near Pleasants Power
A vacant building on Murdoch Avenue and 29th Street is damaged after a pickup truck went...
One Person Killed In Crash on Murdoch Avenue Friday Night
Mary A. Bookman pleaded guilty to two counts of felony child abuse resulting in injury and two...
Pleasants County woman pleads guilty to child abuse
One person injured in Ritchie County school bus crash
Michael L Mckitrick
Obituary: Mckitrick, Michael L

Latest News

Major Rosemarie Hughes from the Marietta Salvation Army joined Alexa in the studio
Marietta Salvation Army to Open Angel Tree Applications
Community Bank and United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley team up to shred confidential...
Community Bank Teams Up with United Way for Community Shred Day
SNAP is designed to help provide extra funding to low-income families to buy groceries and is...
More money in your pocket: SNAP benefits are growing in October
Piedmont Elementary School math teacher Cassie Holbrooks helps a small group of fourth-grade...
Americans have poor math skills. It’s a threat to US standing in the global economy, employers say
Guns are the leading cause of death among kids and teens. A look at preventing accidental...
InvestigateTV+ Season 1; Episode 12