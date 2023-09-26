Marietta Chamber of Commerce hosts legislative luncheon with city candidates

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Chamber of Commerce hosted a legislative luncheon with Marietta candidates for office on Tuesday.

Prospective city council members and magistrates gathered at the Marietta Country Club to hear from constituents and make the case for why voters should choose them.

Each candidate who attended was given three minutes to speak. Several of the candidates who spoke made heavy mention of the economic future of Marietta.

Ward One Marietta City Councilman Michael Scales said the city will need to tread carefully with its finances in the years to come because extra support from the state and federal government is waning. “The only people that’s going to take care of us is us,” Scales said. “If we keep looking to DC or Columbus to float more money on us, we’re all going to need to go to the evidence locker at the police department and take some of those yellow, green, and purple pills they have in there.”

Scales is running unopposed for reelection. He currently sits as chair of the council finance committee.

