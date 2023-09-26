Marietta EMTs testify in Hernandez Diaz murder trial

The murder trial of Oscar Hernandez Diaz began today after yesterday’s jury selection in the Washington County Common Pleas Court.
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The murder trial of Oscar Hernandez Diaz began today after yesterday’s jury selection in the Washington County Common Pleas Court.

Oscar Hernandez Diaz is accused of murdering Abraham Olvera in May of last year.

Tuesday afternoon, EMTs with the Marietta Fire Department testified about their response to the initial 911 call about the alleged murder.

Paramedic David Ross said Olvera had no pulse when he arrived at the scene at an apartment on Dale Street on the night of May 21 2022. Ross said he and other EMTs wanted to transport Olvera away from the scene quickly due in part to safety concerns. “Sometimes the scene’s security is an issue, and I wasn’t sure if the assailants or whoever did this or whoever got into a fight was still there,” Ross said.

According to neighbors and another EMT who testified broken glass and blood were visible in and around the apartment where the altercation is alleged to have taken place.

