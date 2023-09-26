Marietta Salvation Army opens applications for Angel Tree program

MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - Shopping for the holiday season can be hard, but for those who struggle more than others, the Salvation Army has its Angel Tree Project.

Major Rosemarie Hughes of the Marietta Salvation Army said that Angel Tree was created in 1979.

“The program got its name because the Salvation Army in Lynchburg, VA, identified the wishes of local children by writing their needs on hallmark greeting cards that featured pictures of angels. They placed the cards on a Christmas tree at the local mall to allow shoppers to select children to help.”

Major Hughes explained that to be eligible for the Marietta Angel Tree, you need to live in Washington County, Ohio. She also said you’re eligible if you get any help from the government like food stamps, or kids that are 14 and under that have medical cards.

Marietta Salvation Army started taking appointments on Monday and the deadline to get an appointment is October 10th, 2023.

Call 740-373-4043 Monday – Friday, 10:00am -12:30 then 1:00 – 3:00 ask for an appointment time.

When you show up for your appointment, you will fill out an application for help for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

If you want to help with the Angel Tree, Hughes said to look for angel tree tags at Walmart. You take a tag and buy that item, you can also adopt a family. If you would like to help bag up the gifts and help pass out gift and food, you can call 740-373-4043.

Major Hughes said programs like Angel Tree can have a big impact.

“In today’s times, more and more family can’t live on what they make. Gifts for Christmas are the last thing on their minds... heating their house, getting food on their table, is more important then gifts. Families need to see that people have not forgotten them.”

