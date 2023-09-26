More money in your pocket: SNAP benefits are growing in October

SNAP is designed to help provide extra funding to low-income families to buy groceries and is referred to as “food stamps” by many. (Source: WBRC)
By Tristan Ruppert and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are going up Sunday and are expected to climb about 3% for the next 12 months.

SNAP is designed to help provide extra funding to low-income families to buy groceries and is referred to as “food stamps” by many.

While the 3% increase may not seem like a lot, policy analysts stress that every dollar counts for struggling families.

“It can make the difference between feeding your kids lunch or not. It can make a huge difference. The average SNAP benefit is just $1.50, $1.75 per meal per day,” Alabama Arise Senior Policy Analyst Carol Gundlach said.

She said it’s important to note the amount of money you can receive is based on your salary and the number of people in your home.

For many people, the extra money is much needed as inflation is still playing a huge factor in the economy.

The increase will become available automatically for those already enrolled in the SNAP program.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One seriously injured in crash near Pleasants Power
A vacant building on Murdoch Avenue and 29th Street is damaged after a pickup truck went...
One Person Killed In Crash on Murdoch Avenue Friday Night
Mary A. Bookman pleaded guilty to two counts of felony child abuse resulting in injury and two...
Pleasants County woman pleads guilty to child abuse
One person injured in Ritchie County school bus crash
Michael L Mckitrick
Obituary: Mckitrick, Michael L

Latest News

Major Rosemarie Hughes from the Marietta Salvation Army joined Alexa in the studio
Marietta Salvation Army to Open Angel Tree Applications
Community Bank and United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley team up to shred confidential...
Community Bank Teams Up with United Way for Community Shred Day
Piedmont Elementary School math teacher Cassie Holbrooks helps a small group of fourth-grade...
Americans have poor math skills. It’s a threat to US standing in the global economy, employers say
Guns are the leading cause of death among kids and teens. A look at preventing accidental...
InvestigateTV+ Season 1; Episode 12