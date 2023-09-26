Mountaineer Food Bank gives back to the MOV

By Kheron Alston
Sep. 26, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Chemours and Celanese partnered today to bring the Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry to the MOV.

Delaney Eddy of United Way says they are constantly helping people to find resources in the area that would help them when in times of need.

“We’re out trying to get the message out to people that their is hope out there and so being out here today is one of the ways we’re showing people that there is assistance out there,” Eddy said.

Over 200 families were helped today with food such as ham, non-perishable canned items and everyday essentials such as milk and eggs.

Many volunteers gathered together to help serve the people in the community. John Kovaleski says every time the community comes out in the capacity they do it makes him proud to be a part of it.

“The support is something that I always say I’m proud. I’m proud to work for an organization that gives to the community like we do here,” Kovaleski said.

