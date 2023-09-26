My Sister’s Closet Ministry has relocated to a new location

By Kheron Alston
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After a year My Sister’s Closet Ministry outgrew their old location and moved to 5708 Grand Central Avenue.

The ministry will now have more room for growth. But not only growth in terms of clothes but the owner Lindsay Schall is thinking growth in terms of people helped and clothes given.

When asked if she ever expected the ministry to be as big as it has become now Schall said it was expected but this isn’t her final vision.

“I think there has always been this hope that it would at least get to this point. My hope and my dream is for it to continue to grow not just here but as a model for other places to do the same thing,” said Schall.

The business is run by appointment only to create a more personal shopping experience for the people in need.

If you want to donate or schedule an appointment you can contact the closet ministry by clicking here.

