New interim director appointed at the Parkersburg YMCA

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The YMCA of Parkersburg announced Edward Bohren as the interim CEO.

Bohren retired in February of 2021 as the CEO of the Buckeye Valley Family YMCA, after 36 years of service. Bohren spent 20 of his 36 years as the CEO of Licking County Family YMCA, which expanded and morphed into the Buckeye Valley Family YMCA.

Under his leadership the association formally became the Buckeye Valley Family YMCA, with three branches: the Licking County Family YMCA in Newark, the Muskingum County Family YMCA, in Zanesville, and the West Licking County Family YMCA in Pataskala. This expansion has allowed the YMCA to serve both Licking and Muskingum counties with programs that focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

Raised in Southern Ohio, Bohren grew up swimming at the Marietta and Parkersburg YMCAs. He is a United States Marine Corps veteran and has a bachelor’s degree in recreation studies and master’s degree in physical education administration from Ohio University.

Originally from the Parkersburg/Belpre area, the Y said he will help get the Y heading in a positive direction and they look forward to his leadership in this exciting time for not only the Y, but the services the Y brings to the community as well.

