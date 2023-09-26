New interim director appointed at the Parkersburg YMCA

(WTAP)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The YMCA of Parkersburg announced Edward Bohren as the interim CEO.

Bohren retired in February of 2021 as the CEO of the Buckeye Valley Family YMCA, after 36 years of service. Bohren spent 20 of his 36 years as the CEO of Licking County Family YMCA, which expanded and morphed into the Buckeye Valley Family YMCA.

Under his leadership the association formally became the Buckeye Valley Family YMCA, with three branches: the Licking County Family YMCA in Newark, the Muskingum County Family YMCA, in Zanesville, and the West Licking County Family YMCA in Pataskala. This expansion has allowed the YMCA to serve both Licking and Muskingum counties with programs that focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

Raised in Southern Ohio, Bohren grew up swimming at the Marietta and Parkersburg YMCAs. He is a United States Marine Corps veteran and has a bachelor’s degree in recreation studies and master’s degree in physical education administration from Ohio University.

Originally from the Parkersburg/Belpre area, the Y said he will help get the Y heading in a positive direction and they look forward to his leadership in this exciting time for not only the Y, but the services the Y brings to the community as well.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One seriously injured in crash near Pleasants Power
A vacant building on Murdoch Avenue and 29th Street is damaged after a pickup truck went...
One Person Killed In Crash on Murdoch Avenue Friday Night
New drug unit makes four arrests.
New local drug unit makes four arrests
Mary A. Bookman pleaded guilty to two counts of felony child abuse resulting in injury and two...
Pleasants County woman pleads guilty to child abuse
Cars wreck on Blennerhassett Heights Road.
Head-on collision blocks off section of road

Latest News

Marietta Chamber of Commerce hosts legislative luncheon with city candidates
Marietta Chamber of Commerce hosts legislative luncheon with city candidates
Marietta EMTs testify in Hernandez Diaz murder trial
Marietta EMTs testify in Hernandez Diaz murder trial
Mountaineer Food Bank brings mobile food pantry to MOV
Mountaineer Food Bank gives back to the MOV
One person was hospitalized after a Ritchie County school bus was involved in a two-vehicle...
One person injured in Ritchie County school bus crash
The driver of the truck was trapped in the vehicle but was quickly freed by law enforcement and...
One seriously injured in crash near Pleasants Power