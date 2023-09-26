New local drug unit makes four arrests

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A new Washington County Sheriff’s Department unit made four drug arrests on its first night out. Officials say this was the result of 14 traffic stops throughout a six hour period.

According to officials, Janyia Denae Stanford was charged with trafficking and possession (both felonies of the second degree), Arme Ruth Joyner was charged with tampering with evidence (felony of the third degree) and possession (felony of the fifth degree), and Tamara Dayle Smith and Milton Harrell were charged with possession (both felonies of the third degree). None of these people were from our area.

Chief Deputy Mark Warden said, “This is the results of proactivity right here. You know, a lot of the time the officers are call to call, handle the calls - reactive.”

Officers seized almost 50 grams of fentanyl, around three grams of meth, three grams of powder cocaine, and one gram of crack cocaine, according to officials.

Warden said the new criminal intervention unit is an off-shoot of similar units they’ve had in the past.

“What’s really going to power this unit is what you’re seeing behind me - is the K9 handlers,” he said.

The unit has one core mission.

“Their sole purpose is number one going out, attempting to intercept narcotics that are flowing through the county, through our communities, and also end up in our communities.”

Warden said the unit will be deployed throughout the county at random, potentially several times a month.

