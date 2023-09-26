Obituary: Wilson, Roger Allen

Roger Allen Wilson died peacefully at home, on September 24, 2023.

He was born on September 28, 1941, in Barboursville, WV, to Allen Roy Wilson and Alberta Seay Wilson.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nina Keller Wilson. His children: Alison Brooke Wilson(Tom Vincent) and Ashton Sean Wilson(Clarice). The greatest joys of his life, his grandsons, Evan Thomas Vincent and Adam Wyatt Vincent. His brothers-in-law, Alan Keller(Mari) and Tommy Keller and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death: His parents, infant daughter, Valerie Dawn Wilson and all of his siblings and their spouses: Mark Wilson(Hazel), Patricia Wallace(Clayton), Frances Miller(Rick), Kay Sturgill(Don). His half-brother, Jesse Wilson(Mickie), half-sisters, Cleo Starcher (Damon) and Lorraine Johnson(Melvin). His mother and father in law, Claude and Wauneta Keller and brother in law, Doug Keller.

He graduated from Huntington High School, Marshall University. He also attended West Virginia University and Marietta College for a Master in Business degree. He was an active member of the SAE fraternity while at Marshall.

He moved to Parkersburg to work for Marbon Chemicals which later became Borg-Warner and then General Electric. He worked in Technical, Marketing, Sales and Product Management. His job took him all over North America, South America, Europe and the Far East including China, Japan and Korea. He retired in 1999 after 34 years with the company.

He enjoyed retirement: woodworking and making many beautiful pieces of furniture, traveling with family, boating and fishing with Nina and friends in local streams, rivers and Manitoullin Island, Canada. He also became a reluctant bird watcher.

He was a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church. While serving on the board of trustees he helped to maintain and upgrade the facilities. He served as an assistant scout master for Boy Scout Troop #4.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be a private family celebration of his life. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkesburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

