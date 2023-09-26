Williamstown Bridge temporarily closed for Ohio sign installation

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) – The Williamstown Bridge will be closed for a couple of hours this week.

The bridge will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Williamstown Bridge connects Route 31 in West Virginia to Route 60 in Marietta, Ohio.

The bridge is closed for the installation of a new Welcome to Ohio sign.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is replacing the old Ohio signs with updated signs bearing the new branding and slogan – Ohio, The Heart of it All. The tagline was previously the state’s tourism slogan between 1984 and 2001, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

In total, 36 new signs were made by the Ohio Department of Transportation Sign Shop in Columbus.

The total cost of the signs is $59,990.12. The goal is to have all signs installed by December.

