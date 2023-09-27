Academic Achiever of the Week: Chase Anderson

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South High School senior Chase Anderson is a member of the National Honor Society, a West Virginia State Track Champion and the Parkersburg Patriot mascot.

His time outside of the classroom has not impacted his 4.2 grade point average.

“Education has always been important for me, my parents and my siblings all had good grades and went through college and so, that’s been my motivation to do well.”

He says he has a few paths he is considering for his postsecondary education.

“So far, I’m looking at WVU but I’m keeping my options open of course. I’m thinking about aerospace engineering or something in the medical field like orthopedics. I would like to get a four-year degree at WVU and then maybe go to grad school or something like that.”

He shares a few teachers who made a positive impact over the years.

“I’ve really enjoyed having class with Mr. Share at Eddison and Mr. Evans here at South. They both have helped build my character and I love the experience of being in the classroom and I love math, english, science and pretty much everything.”

Anderson is also a National Merit semifinalist with hopes of becoming a finalist.

