Annual Barlow Fair is this weekend

Barlow Independent Fair
Barlow Independent Fair(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARLOW, Ohio (WTAP) - Barlow is almost ready for the 152nd Barlow Independent Fair which starts Thursday.

The gates will open at 3 p.m. and the fair will officially start at 4 p.m.

There will be rides, food, tractor pulls, live music, and much more at the fair.

Fair Director Blake Campbell shares how much of a community event the fair truly is.

“All of our food venders are non-profit organizations, so all of our food is from right here in the community. All of that money is going to non-profits, and so that is super cool to see our community members working and supporting our community; and community members coming and supporting those. We truly care about our community, and we want all of Washington County, and outside of Washington County, members to come and support our fair,” said Campbell.

Rides will be open through the weekend with Thursday being free ride night for everyone.

A parade will also take place on Friday at 6 p.m. down State Route 339, which could cause some delays so be prepared.

For times and events at the fair you can visit Barlow Fair website.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New drug unit makes four arrests.
New local drug unit makes four arrests
Cars wreck on Blennerhassett Heights Road.
Head-on collision blocks off section of road
Mary A. Bookman
UPDATE: Pleasants County daycare worker pleads guilty to biting child
One seriously injured in crash near Pleasants Power
Michael L Mckitrick
Obituary: Mckitrick, Michael L

Latest News

The event will begin at 3 p.m. in the ballroom at the Parkersburg Art Center, and the recital...
Parkersburg Choral Society’s fall recital this Sunday at the Parkersburg Art Center!
Captain Rick Berdine retired Tuesday after 22 years of service in the Vienna Police Department.
Vienna Police Captain Retires After 22 Years of Service
EVE Incorporated
Ohio grant helps agencies support human trafficking survivors
K-9 River passed away unexpectedly
Marietta PD release K-9′s cause of death from July