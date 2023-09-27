Annual Barlow Fair is this weekend

BARLOW, Ohio (WTAP) - Barlow is almost ready for the 152nd Barlow Independent Fair which starts Thursday.

The gates will open at 3 p.m. and the fair will officially start at 4 p.m.

There will be rides, food, tractor pulls, live music, and much more at the fair.

Fair Director Blake Campbell shares how much of a community event the fair truly is.

“All of our food venders are non-profit organizations, so all of our food is from right here in the community. All of that money is going to non-profits, and so that is super cool to see our community members working and supporting our community; and community members coming and supporting those. We truly care about our community, and we want all of Washington County, and outside of Washington County, members to come and support our fair,” said Campbell.

Rides will be open through the weekend with Thursday being free ride night for everyone.

A parade will also take place on Friday at 6 p.m. down State Route 339, which could cause some delays so be prepared.

For times and events at the fair you can visit Barlow Fair website.

