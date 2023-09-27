The Castle hosts Garden Party for first time since the pandemic

The Castle hosts Garden Party for the first time since the pandemic.
The Castle hosts Garden Party for the first time since the pandemic.(Hailey Lanham)
By Hailey Lanham
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Castle is a house museum built in 1855 that is open to the public. The Garden Party is an annual event. This year the profits from the fundraiser will go to general operations, educational funds, scholarships and more. This is their first year back hosting this event since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dress attire for this event is “festive tent attire” which means anything from gloves and hats to polos and jeans. All Heart to Heart members, the music ensemble, are Marietta College Alumna.

“Our attendance for the museum itself is up about six hundred people this year and its been great. We’ve had 14 boats, just all sorts of activity and it seems to be growing and growing and that is really what it’s about tonight, the celebration,” said Scott Britton, the Executive Director for The Castle.

Their next event coming up will be the the Cultural Caravan Bus Tour. To find more events like this, visit their website at https://mariettacastle.org/.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One seriously injured in crash near Pleasants Power
A vacant building on Murdoch Avenue and 29th Street is damaged after a pickup truck went...
One Person Killed In Crash on Murdoch Avenue Friday Night
New drug unit makes four arrests.
New local drug unit makes four arrests
Mary A. Bookman pleaded guilty to two counts of felony child abuse resulting in injury and two...
Pleasants County woman pleads guilty to child abuse
Cars wreck on Blennerhassett Heights Road.
Head-on collision blocks off section of road

Latest News

The September 2023 Jan Dils Golden Apple Award, and first winner of this school year, was...
Jan Dils Golden Apple Award presented to Leanne Sturm
The Marietta Chamber of Commerce hosted a legislative luncheon with Marietta candidates for...
Marietta Chamber of Commerce hosts legislative luncheon with city candidates
The murder trial of Oscar Hernandez Diaz began Tuesday after Monday’s jury selection in the...
Marietta EMTs testify in Hernandez Diaz murder trial
My Sister’s Closet Ministry has relocated
My Sister’s Closet Ministry has relocated to a new location