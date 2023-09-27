The Castle hosts Garden Party for first time since the pandemic

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Castle is a house museum built in 1855 that is open to the public. The Garden Party is an annual event. This year the profits from the fundraiser will go to general operations, educational funds, scholarships and more. This is their first year back hosting this event since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dress attire for this event is “festive tent attire” which means anything from gloves and hats to polos and jeans. All Heart to Heart members, the music ensemble, are Marietta College Alumna.

“Our attendance for the museum itself is up about six hundred people this year and its been great. We’ve had 14 boats, just all sorts of activity and it seems to be growing and growing and that is really what it’s about tonight, the celebration,” said Scott Britton, the Executive Director for The Castle.

Their next event coming up will be the the Cultural Caravan Bus Tour. To find more events like this, visit their website at https://mariettacastle.org/.

