Forensic scientist testifies in day three of Hernandez Diaz murder trial

Hernandez Diaz is accused of stabbing Abraham Olvera to death with a samurai sword in May of 2022.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - During the third day of the Oscar Hernandez Diaz murder trial, forensic scientist Vanity Maldonado of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation testified about her analysis of the murder weapon.

Maldonado said that analysis of several blood stains on the sword failed to produce a positive DNA match for the victim, Abraham Olvera. Several stains did match Isaac Hernandez Diaz, the brother of defendant Oscar Hernandez Diaz. Isaac Hernandez Diaz pleaded guilty to felonious assault for his involvement in Olvera’s death earlier this year.

Another stain on the sword matched the DNA of Oscar Hernandez Diaz.

