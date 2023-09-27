Marietta collects water line data for Ohio EPA

Marietta is asking for help from residents and businesses to gather data on any lead water lines needing to be removed.
Water line data collection
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The City of Marietta is doing inventory on all water lines as required by the Ohio EPA.

Marietta must turn in data to the Ohio EPA by October 2024.

If you are sent a survey and do not provide information...the city will assume the lines are made of lead and the owner will be notified that they must replace any unknown or lead services.

Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher says additional funding will likely be needed to complete the inspections.

“For this program, there’s a 400,000 dollar grant we received to go around and do specific areas of town where we think there’s still lead in existence. We are going to do a pothole type excavating, which is centralized excavating; less disruption to the property owner or the city right of way. We can go in and investigate and see where these are still in service.”

Information about the online water service survey can be found HERE

