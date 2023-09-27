Marietta PD release K-9′s cause of death from July

K-9 River passed away unexpectedly
K-9 River passed away unexpectedly(Marietta PD)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Results have been released following a Marietta Police Department Therapy Dog’s death in July.

Marietta Police Chief Katherine Warden said that a necropsy, which is a dog autopsy, reveled that K-9 River passed due to a virus that she contracted while at an independent boarding facility.

River was less than a year old when she passed. Prior to her death, she was a therapy dog and went to schools with her handler patrol officer Rob Sury to provide students relief from stress.

