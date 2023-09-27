A new exhibit will be coming to the Campus Martius Museum in October

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - October 1 the new ‘Mounds, Moons and Stars: The Legacy of Ohio’s Magnificent Earthworks’ will be coming to the Campus Martius Museum.

The original museum is based off of work that was located in Central Ohio but the creators say the mound building there has many similarities to the mound building in Marietta.

Marcus Boroughs says that he thought he knew a lot about the society but researching as much as he has he learned a lot more.

“We hope the exhibition will help people to understand that the culture that was here, the same people that made these sites in Marietta are the same people in this exhibition, they’re no different. Also, they’re no different in many ways in Native American’s today,” said Boroughs.

