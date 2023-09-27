Obituary: Stephan, Mark Alan

Mark Alan Stephan, 64, of Williamstown, WV passed away on Monday, September 25, 2023, at Waterview Point.

Mark was born on March 21, 1959, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was the second child of Dan S. and Rita F. (Cumberledge) Stephan.

He was a 1977 graduate of Williamstown High School and attended Marshall University.

Mark worked in the family business, Valley News Service, Inc., a wholesale and retail distributor of periodicals that also operated Peoples News. Mark’s favorite pastime was hunting on the family farm in Williamstown, where he had lived for the past few years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dan S. Stephan, Sr. His paternal grandparents, Floyd H. and Madeline E. Stephan, and his maternal grandparents, John D. and Allie (Gault) Cumberledge

He is survived by his mother Rita, brothers Dan Jr. and Eric (Tina), and two sons, Michael and Martin.

Abiding with his wishes cremation will take place and a graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Sunday, October 1, 2023, at Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown, WV.

Donations can be made to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, 9500 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH., 44195. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.