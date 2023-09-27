Ohio grant helps agencies support human trafficking survivors

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A new Ohio program will help agencies that support human trafficking survivors.

Governor DeWine announced the Direct Service for Victims of Human Trafficking Grant Program to help agencies that work with human trafficking survivors.

EVE Incorporated is a local organization that mainly helps women leaving domestic violence situations but also helps human trafficking survivors when they call.

Executive Director for EVE Inc. Teri Combs explains how funding from this grant can help agencies, like Eve Inc., assist survivors.

“Many victims no longer have their birth certificate, social security card, drivers license, any form of identification that has been withheld from them. We start the process over with them, and help them apply for, get the forms completed and submitted, and work through the process to help them get their identity back,” said Combs.

The grant will supply a total of four million dollars to agencies across Ohio that offer support to human trafficking survivors.

