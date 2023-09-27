Parkersburg Choral Society’s fall recital this Sunday at the Parkersburg Art Center!

By Andrew Noll
Sep. 27, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Choral Society will be hosting their fall recital this Sunday, October 1, at the Parkersburg Art Center.

The Parkersburg Choral Society is a group of amateur musicians who present three major concerts each year. They have been around since the 1800s and are made up of members from the Mid-Ohio Valley and other parts of the region.

The event will begin at 3 p.m. in the ballroom at the Parkersburg Art Center, and the recital is free of charge!

This concert will feature soloists, small ensembles and instrumentalists that are all members of our community.

There will also be light refreshments provided by the Choral Society and the Art Center during the intermission of the performance.

Even though there is no fee to get into the concert, the Parkersburg Choral Society do accept donations.

To find out more about the concert, watch the video at the top of the article to learn more about how you can attend!

