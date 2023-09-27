Two-vehicle crash temporarily shuts down traffic on Memorial Bridge

(Pixabay)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) – A crash at the end of Memorial Bridge shut down traffic for nearly an hour.

The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.

The crash involved two vehicles. One of the drivers was slightly injured but no one was taken to the hospital, according to an official with the Belpre Police Department.

As of 11:20 a.m., the crash has been cleared and traffic is no longer impacted, according to law enforcement.

