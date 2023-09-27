Vienna Police Captain Retires After 22 Years of Service

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tuesday marked the last shift of a long-time Vienna police captain.

Captain Rick Berdine retired after 22 years of service in the Vienna Police Department.

Captain Berdine joined the department in 2001 and was promoted to the rank of Captain in 2022 after 21 years of service. At the time, this was the first time since the early 2000′s that a person had held the title of Captain at the department.

Captain Berdine said he enjoyed working for the department and claimed that it is “a great place to work” with “great leadership.”

Those that have worked with him spoke about his professionalism and dedicated service, including Vienna Chief of Police Mike Pifer.

“You know, he worked here for 22 years. We, really, as young men, and young officers, grew up together. You know, you start off at a very young age and you never forget all of the stuff that you did together because you are here with this family just as much as you are with your own family, so just, like, to say it was a pleasure, and it was an honor.”

Captain Berdine says that the main things that he looks forward to during his retirement include spending more time with his family while also serving the community in other ways.

